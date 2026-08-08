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Fire

Video captures Faulder residents rescuing their dogs from vehicle surrounded by flames

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2026 10:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows Interior residents trying to save pets'
Video shows Interior residents trying to save pets
Video has surfaced showing the dramatic moments of a Faulder resident trying to rescue their dogs from a vehicle surrounded by fire.
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The fast-moving Bald Range wildfire near Summerland gave some residents little time to escape with what matters most, including pets and livestock.

A video has surfaced online that captures the dramatic moments when Faulder residents were trying to rescue their dogs from a vehicle that was surrounded by flames.

Jarrot Stolar told Global News that he didn’t know that the dramatic moments were caught on camera and said seeing the footage makes it hard to believe what they survived.

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“By the time we got the dogs out, the side of the vehicle was covered in flames,” Stolar said.

“Fire was… I got little burns all over me, but we weren’t hurt or anything. We’re both okay, and maybe we breathed in some smoke. But it was definitely hot and crazy.”

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Stolar said as they tried to get the dogs out, fleeing motorists screamed at them to leave.

“We were the last people evacuated with the firefighters,” he said.

“We both screamed a little bit when flames hit my window; it was pretty hot. Like we couldn’t even touch my window for a bit on my car. It was scary, but I’m not gonna lie. It was pretty terrifying and not knowing if my other animals were safe.”

Stolar said he is not sure if his home is still standing or how many have been lost to the aggressive wildfire.

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