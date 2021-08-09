COVID-19: MLHU adds 26 cases, 21 recoveries from Saturday to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 26 more COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries from Saturday through Monday with seven cases on Monday, 11 on Sunday and eight on Saturday.

However, the total case count increased by only 25 from Friday to 12,862 with 62 active, 12,569 recoveries and 231 deaths.

The most recent deaths were reported July 30, involving a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases climbed by 10 to 3,647. Eleven more Delta cases were confirmed and the number of confirmed cases involving the Alpha variant decreased by one.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

140 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

120 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,621 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 382 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19, a decrease of one from Friday, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Story continues below advertisement

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting no cases involving patients, residents or health-care workers.



Institutional outbreaks

The outbreak at LHSC’s Victoria Hospital’s B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit declared July 26 is listed as resolved as of Aug. 6.

It is believed to have involved fewer than five cases.

2:10 Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids

Vaccinations and testing

Of residents aged 12 and older, 80.8 per cent have had at least one dose, while 66.9 per cent have received two doses, as of July 31.



Story continues below advertisement

According to the MLHU, all deaths reported in the region since June 28 involved people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Most hospitalizations involved people who were unvaccinated, not yet protected from vaccination (infection occurred less than 14 days after first dose), or partially vaccinated (infection occurred more than 14 days after first dose but less than 14 days after second dose).

However, one case, or 6.67 per cent of hospitalizations since June 28, involved someone who was fully vaccinated.



Of all cases reported since June 28, 7.05 per cent (or 21 cases) involve people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.4 per cent for the week of July 25, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of July 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, after reporting 423 — the highest daily increase since June 14 — on Sunday and 378 on Saturday.

The provincial report says 90 cases were reported in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 29 in York Region, 29 in Hamilton, 26 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Waterloo, 14 in Durham, 12 in Halton Region and 11 in Grey Bruce. All other health units reported fewer than 10 new cases.

The provincial case count stands at 552,804 with 9,407 deaths, 2,375 active cases, and 541,022 recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

As for vaccinations, 71.6 per cent of those 12 and older are fully immunized with 80.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 case count climbed by 11 from Friday to Monday, while 19 more recoveries were reported in that time.

SWPH reports a total of 3,991 cases with 28 listed as active, 3,879 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Of the 28 active cases, 11 are in Woodstock, 10 are in St. Thomas, and three are in Tillsonburg. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



Story continues below advertisement

The number of variant of concern cases climbed by 26 to 915, with 766 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 89 the Delta (an increase of eight), and 52 the Beta (an increase of one).



There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

However, SWPH issued a public warning after at least eight cases were tied to one infected individual who “visited several businesses during the time frame that they were infectious.”

SWPH says anyone who was at the seasonal campground of Pittock Conservation Area in July (especially the second half of July), anyone who went to Brickhouse Pub in Woodstock on July 29 (especially from 3 to 5 p.m. that day) and anyone who attended the Smith-LeRoy Funeral Home in Woodstock on July 29 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. (or any associated private gatherings after a funeral on that date) should get tested, even if they do not have symptoms or are vaccinated.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.4 per cent for the week of July 25, up from 0.5 per cent for the week of July 18.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Aug. 5, SWPH says 79.5 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 66.3 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can also add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

1:26 Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting COVID-19 case count data from Huron Perth Public Health for Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, HPPH had reported a total of 1,949 cases with 11 active, 1,881 recoveries and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern was 362.

Of the 11 active cases, eight were said to be in Stratford, two in Perth South and one in North Huron. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and there were no active outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.3 per cent for the week of July 25, down from 0.9 per cent for the week of July 18.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Monday, 78.4 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, while 69.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

HPPH is providing “more options to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated, including walk-ins, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.” Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

As of Monday, Lambton Public Health’s total case count had increased by one from Friday, to 3,642 with four active cases, 3,570 recoveries and 68 deaths.

The most recent death, involving someone in their 70s, was reported July 26.



The number of confirmed variant of concern cases increased by three to 688.

According to Bluewater Health, there is currently one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from zero on Friday.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.82 per cent for the week of July 25, up from 0.36 per cent for the week of July 18.

As of Monday, 76.7 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

LPH says mass vaccination clinics will begin winding down this month and appointments scheduled for after Aug. 10 will be cancelled.

Residents who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.



— with files from Global News’ Jessica Patton

