Ontario reports 325 COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Ontario is reporting 325 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 552,804.

According to Sunday’s report, 90 cases were recorded in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, 29 in York Region and Hamilton, 26 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Waterloo, 14 in Durham, 12 in Halton Region, and 11 in Grey Bruce.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province stands at 9,407 as no more deaths were recorded.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 2,375.

The government said over 15,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 4,719 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,723,536 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday hit 2.3 per cent. Test positivity for Sunday was two per cent.

Ontario reported 94 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by six from the previous day) with 113 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 83 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 29,949 vaccines (5,642 for a first shot and 24,307 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.3 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 71.6 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 80.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, 541,022 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is up by 192 from the previous day.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,593 variant cases, which is up by five since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,174 variant cases, which is up by one since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 5,380 variant cases, which is up by 157 since the previous day.