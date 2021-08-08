Ontario reports largest increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-June

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 423 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 552,479.

“Locally, there are 109 new cases in Toronto, 57 in York Region, 51 in Peel Region, 42 in Hamilton and 29 in Windsor-Essex,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

It marks the largest jump in COVID-19 cases since June 14, when 447 were reported.

For comparison, last Sunday 218 cases were reported.

Six new deaths were also announced on Aug. 8, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,407.

A total of 540,830 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 232.

Nearly 15,000 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,707,731 tests and 7,234 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was two per cent, which up slightly from Saturday’s report, when it was 1.8 per cent, and up from last Sunday’s report, when it was 1.4 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 115 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by four), 76 of whom are on a ventilator (down by five).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 19,872,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 46,970. Of those, 38,255 were second doses.

In Ontario, 80.9 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 71.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

