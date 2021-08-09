Quebec adds 759 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

The uptick in pandemic-related infections continued in Quebec where health authorities reported 250 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The latest case count is part of the 759 new cases were recorded over the past three days, but the province did not break the tallies down for each weekend day.

Since the last report, one additional death linked to the health crisis was added to the tally.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the rise in infections is a reminder that the novel coronavirus is still circulating and that the pandemic isn’t over.

“We must remain vigilant,” he wrote on social media.

READ MORE: Canada welcomes back fully vaccinated Americans as border rules ease

The immunization campaign, meanwhile, saw another 29,657 doses of the vaccine administered since the last report. More than 11.4 million shots have been given in Quebec to date.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubé noted that vaccination numbers are up — notably among young adults. He said 70 per cent of the 18 to 29 age group have either received or made an appointment for the booster shot.

“More and more people are joining the collective effort,” he said. “Remember, the vaccine helps prevent hospitalizations.”

The province is expecting a shipment of 167,310 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, which the government says is the last scheduled delivery.

The number of hospitalizations fell slightly. There are two fewer patients since Friday, bringing the total to 55. This includes 14 people in intensive care units, a drop of one from before the weekend.

Quebec gave another 13,678 tests Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

The province’s case count stood at 379,439 while the death toll has reached 11,242 as of Monday. The number of recoveries from the virus has topped 366,000.

3:23 COVID-19 Update COVID-19 Update