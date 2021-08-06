COVID-19: MLHU still dealing with Moderna vaccine surplus as expiry nears

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., and Middlesex County’s top doctor says local health officials won’t be able to clear an excess supply of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before the doses expire.

Since last week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has been urging unvaccinated residents to get a shot of Moderna as it looks to use up a surplus of more than 21,000 doses.

With the doses having already been thawed, they must be used by Aug. 12, according to the MLHU.

The excess supply stems from a recent dramatic decline in local vaccinations. As of July 31, nearly 70 per cent of all residents 12 and up have already received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

During a media briefing on Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said about 5,000 doses have been moved so far.

“With a week left, it’s clear that we won’t be able to move them all by Aug. 12,” Mackie said, adding that the MLHU has been looking into whether the doses can be moved elsewhere.

“We’ve reached out to health units in neighbouring regions and across the province, and it looks like everybody is in the same boat with more Moderna that is thawed than they need. We haven’t had any takers at this point.”

As for moving the doses internationally, Mackie says this avenue is roadblocked by the fact that the doses, which need to be stored at a temperature of -20 C, are already thawed.

“Once it is thawed, the stability of the vaccine is totally adequate for moving short distances within a health unit, but not for moving over longer distances,” Mackie said.

“We don’t see opportunities to move the product across the country or internationally at this point.”

The MLHU’s mass vaccination clinics now allow for attendees to choose between Pfizer’s vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine. Mackie said although there is a general preference for Pfizer, he hopes people choose Moderna in light of the surplus.

“These are the same medication, simply with different packaging,” Mackie added.

London Mayor Ed Holder, who was also present for Thursday’s media briefing, also made an impassioned plea for unvaccinated residents to get a shot.

“I would love to see the media put additional emphasis on that, I would love to see the public talk to those who are potentially able to be convinced,” Holder said.

“It does not have to go to waste.”

