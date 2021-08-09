SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Oxford County COVID-19 case tied to at least 8 cases, SWPH issues public notice

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 9, 2021 12:46 pm
BAGHDAD, Nov. 9, 2020 Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows samples for COVID-19 tests in a PCR lab in Baghdad, Iraq. (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Press). View image in full screen
BAGHDAD, Nov. 9, 2020 Photo taken on Nov. 8, 2020 shows samples for COVID-19 tests in a PCR lab in Baghdad, Iraq. (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Press).

Southwestern Public Health has issued a public notice after identifying at least eight COVID-19 cases linked to similar exposures in Woodstock, Ont.

SWPH says an individual in Oxford County went to several businesses while the person was infectious.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to stop further transmissions,” the health unit says it is asking those who visited a particular campground, pub, and funeral home in July to get tested for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms and even if they’re fully vaccinated.

The notice covers the Pittock Conservation Area’s seasonal campground throughout July (particularly the latter half of the month), the Brickhouse Pub in Woodstock on July 29 (especially from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.), and the Smith-LeRoy Funeral Home in Woodstock on July 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. but also any associated private gatherings after a funeral on that date.

“This notice is specifically related to the potential risk of person-to-person infection; it is not a reflection on these local businesses,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health.

“Our goal remains to prevent transmissions so we can keep cases low, businesses open, and lessen the impact on our hospitals and healthcare system. This is about preventing illness and deaths.”

Lock added that public health is obligated to protect the privacy of individuals in a health investigation and will not be sharing anyone’s name publicly.

