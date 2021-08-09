COVID-19: 1 new case in Peterborough area over weekend as active cases fall to 1

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases match that total, according to data released Monday morning.

In its update issued around 11:40 a.m., the health unit reported just one active case of COVID-19, down from five reported on Friday (no weekend update was provided).

There were five more resolved cases reported over the weekend. The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.6 per cent of the 1,645 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases is now at 818, one more since Friday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Monday

Close contacts: 16, up from 11 reported on Friday

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Testing: More than 56,150 people have been tested for COVID-19, which is an additional 200 since Friday’s update.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination clinics

The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.

Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, Aug. 17: in Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre

Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Havelock at the Havelock Community Centre

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 19

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.