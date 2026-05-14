Public health warns of potential chickenpox exposure at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

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Health officials are warning the public about a possible exposure to chickenpox at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week.

Lakelands Public Health says individuals who visited the hospital’s emergency department between 5:39 p.m. on May 11 and 7:56 a.m. on May 12 may have been exposed to the virus.

Chickenpox, also known as varicella, is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

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Symptoms can include fever, fatigue and an itchy rash that develops into fluid-filled blisters. Symptoms typically appear 14 to 16 days after exposure.

“Lakelands Public Health is advising anyone who may have been exposed during the identified timeframe to monitor for symptoms until June 1-2,” the health unit stated.

People who develop symptoms should stay home, avoid contact with vulnerable individuals, and call ahead before visiting a health-care provider, walk-in clinic, urgent care centre or emergency department.

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Public health officials say most people who have had chickenpox or received two doses of the varicella vaccine are protected.

However, infants under one year old, pregnant individuals who are not immune, people with weakened immune systems and those who have never had chickenpox or been vaccinated are at greater risk of severe illness.