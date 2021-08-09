Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 9 2021 9:55am
04:02

A surge of COVID-19 cases in the USA dampens border reopening

Washington Bureau Chief Jackson Proskow highlights the latest COVID-19 numbers out of the USA, and how the situation could impact Canadians.

