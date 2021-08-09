22-year-old dead after Villeray shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year old man is dead after a shooting in the Villeray neighbourhood Monday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., gunshots rang out at Cremazie Boulevard and Marquette Street.

Police found the victim on the street with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made but officials say the man is known to police.

A command post has been set up in the area so police can speak with possible witnesses.

Police have declared this to be the 17th homicide on the territory of Montreal in 2021.

