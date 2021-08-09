Menu

Crime

22-year-old dead after Villeray shooting

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 7:08 am
A 22-year-old has died succumbing to his injuries after a violent shooting erupted in the Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old has died succumbing to his injuries after a violent shooting erupted in the Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough. Global News

A 22-year old man is dead after a shooting in the Villeray neighbourhood Monday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., gunshots rang out at Cremazie Boulevard and Marquette Street.

READ MORE: Montreal mayor says gun violence must stop after triple homicide in city’s east end

Police found the victim on the street with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made but officials say the man is known to police.

A command post has been set up in the area so police can speak with possible witnesses.

Police have declared this to be the 17th homicide on the territory of Montreal in 2021.

READ MORE: Two men shot in front of a Montreal restaurant on Marché Central

