Crime

Drugs, weapons, cash seized by B.C.’s anti-gang task force in Kelowna arrest

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 4:36 pm
The task force says officers conducted a vehicle stop after seeing several driving infractions by the lone male occupant. View image in full screen
The task force says officers conducted a vehicle stop after seeing several driving infractions by the lone male occupant. CFSEU B.C.

The province’s anti-gang task force seized a handgun, illegal drugs and money during an arrest in the Kelowna area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), its Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) conducted a vehicle stop after seeing several driving infractions by the lone male occupant.

As the UGET officers approached the vehicle, a weapon was observed in plain view leading to the arrest of the male occupant,” the CFSEU said in a press release.

“An investigation ensued and resulted in the seizure of various amounts of suspected illegal drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.”

The CFSEU said brass knuckles, several knives, a modified .22-calibre handgun, a large amount of ammunition and cash were also seized.

The man was released, pending further investigation and criminal charges.

The CFSEU says UGET is its highly visible police presence, with officers working to prevent ongoing violence using disruption and/or enforcement action through a visible, proactive presence.

Alarming discovery made at Kelowna gang shooting where two men injured

“CFSEU proactively deploys our UGET teams throughout British Columbia to target those individuals that seek to victimize the most vulnerable through the drug trade and pose the highest risk to our communities through their involvement in violent organized crime activity,” said Supt. Bill Spearn.

“We work closely with our policing partners, such as the Kelowna RCMP, to mitigate, disrupt and suppress criminal activity across the province. Arrests and seizures such as this one reaffirm that our collaborations with municipal agencies and RCMP detachments across the province are of great value to public safety.”

Kelowna 3rd on national crime severity index: Statistics Canada
