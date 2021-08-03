Police release brief video of suspect in Kelowna double shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna have released a brief video of the alleged suspect in Saturday night’s double shooting.

According to police, Kyle Gianis, 37, and a 25-year-old man from Surrey were shot just before 7 p.m., in the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road.

RCMP say both victims were transported to hospital, noting that Gianis has been released while the second man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

The video shows a person running through a business courtyard. However, the person’s identity is concealed. He’s seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie, a black mask, grey pants and black shoes.

A child playing in the background can also be seen.

“We are releasing the video at the earliest opportunity in the hopes that someone from the community recognizes the clothing or distinctive gait of this person,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“If you believe you know who this suspect is, we ask you to do the right thing and identify them to us.”

Following the shooting, police say the area was cordoned off and investigated, with officers finding an unexploded improvised explosive device.

The RCMP’s bomb squad was called in the next day, and safely detonated the device at a secondary location.

“We can now confirm that this was a viable explosive. Based on our examination, this device had the potential to cause significant damage to property and seriously injure members of the public that evening,” said RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie.

“This device marks a dramatic escalation in violence and put innocent members of our community in real danger. This is unacceptable to us, and we are doing everything in our power to identify the parties involved in this incident.”

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing in a light-coloured SUV.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Kelowna RCMP is asking for any dash camera footage from vehicles driving on Pandosy Street from KLO Road to Harvey Avenue between 6:20 p.m., and 7:10 p.m., on July 31.

If you have dashcam footage or information regarding the suspect, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.