Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday, including the conclusion of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Wednesday evening and continue overnight into Thursday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Marathon Swimming – 5:30 p.m. ET

Hau-Li Fan will compete in the men’s 10-kilometre marathon swimming final at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Golf – 6:30 p.m. ET

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp take part in the second round of women’s individual play, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Sharp will tee off at 8:36 p.m. ET, followed by Henderson at 9:25 p.m. ET.

Athletics – 8:16 p.m. ET

The men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, which both began Tuesday, will conclude with events running from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The athletes with the three highest combined point totals from all events will qualify for medals.

In the decathlon, Damian Warner and Pierce LePage will run in the third heat of the 110-metre hurdles at 8:16 p.m. ET, followed by the discus throw at 9:55 p.m. ET, the pole vault at 11:45 p.m. ET, the javelin throw at 6:15 a.m. ET and the final 1,500-metre race at 8:40 a.m. ET Thursday.

The heptathlon will see Georgia Ellenwood compete in the long jump at 8:40 p.m. ET, then the javelin throw at 12:40 a.m. ET and finally the 800-metre race at 8:20 a.m. ET Thursday.

Canada will compete in the second qualifying heat of the men’s four-person 400-metre relay at 10:39 p.m. ET.

At 6 a.m. ET Thursday, Anicka Newell will compete for gold in the women’s pole vault final, after finishing second in her qualifying round on Monday.

The women’s four-person 400-metre relay qualifiers will then see Canada compete in the second heat at 6:37 a.m. ET.

Canoe Sprint – 8:30 p.m. ET

Nicholas Matvee will paddle in the first semifinal heat of the men’s single kayak 200-metre sprint at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. He placed second in the previous day’s quarterfinal round.

In the women’s single canoe 200-metre semifinals, Katie Vincent will race in the first heat at 8:44 p.m. ET, followed by Laurence Vincent-Lapointe in the second round at 8:51 p.m. ET. Both women finished first in their qualifying heats.

Then Michelle Russell will compete in the third semifinal round of the women’s single kayak 500-metre race, following a third-place finish in the quarterfinal.

Wrestling – 10:30 p.m. ET

Amarveer Dhesi faces Turkey’s Taha Akgul in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram weight class, competing fifth in their group which starts off at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

A win would send Dhesi to the quarterfinals later in the day.

Water Polo – 5:20 a.m. ET

After missing out on one of the medal games, the women’s team faces Australia at 5:20 a.m. ET Thursday in the fifth-to-eighth placing match, which will help determine their final spot in the overall rankings.

