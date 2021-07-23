Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

While the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics (in 2021) is set for Friday, the opening matches have started marking the unofficial start of the Games a year after they were originally set to begin.

The Olympics officially begin on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, 2021. Throughout the 2020 Olympics, you will be able to see the Olympic medal count for every country — including Canada — in the live-updating chart below. As each country racks up medals, the chart will update, so you can see which nation is leading the Olympic medal count.

Canada has a number of medal hopefuls, including Andre De Grasse, who won a bronze medal in the 100-metre sprint at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Penny Oleksiak, who won four medals at the 2016 Olympics in swimming. The perennially competitive women’s soccer team is also expected to be among the favourites to win a medal for Canada.

The United States, however, is expected to pick up the most overall medals as well as the most gold medals, according to a forecast done by Gracenote, a company that supplies sports analysis. Gracenote’s forecast also suggests China is the next favourite to score the most overall Olympic medals while Russia, Japan and Britain are expected to round out the top five.

Keep an eye on the chart below for the latest Olympic medal counts: