Canada

National scouts search for potential young Olympians at Saskatoon event

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 6:44 pm
1 min read
About 105 participants aged 16 to 24 had a chance to perform their sporting skills in front of scouts from 11 different Olympic sports to search for raw talent. View image in full screen
About 105 participants aged 16 to 24 had a chance to perform their sporting skills in front of scouts from 11 different Olympic sports to search for raw talent. Global Saskatoon
Could the next Olympic star be from Saskatchewan? Young athletes from all across the province had an opportunity to test their skills in front of national team scouts.

The Canadian Olympic Committee’s official talent search at Saskatoon’s RBC Training Ground saw 105 participants, aged 16 to 24, with scouts from 11 different Olympic sports to search for raw talent.

“It’s to help (to) find the future Olympians of this country,” said Team Canada star and Paris 2024 hopeful Jasmit Singh-Phulka. “(The event) being free, it gives … everyone a fair opportunity. The RBC training ground gives everyone an opportunity to come and see where they’re at. And that’s what I love it.”

The event gives youth the opportunity to check their speed, endurance, and strength. It’s a great opportunity for athletes to see where they’re at, how to proceed in the future and what it will take to get to the Olympic Games.

“It’s a cool experience for sure, just to kind of be around everyone that wants like the same thing, the same goal,” said Marcus Capili, 16-year-old an athlete who specializes in cycling and speed skating.

“It’s super cool that they’re giving us this opportunity. I know not a lot of other countries maybe don’t get (to do) this, but it’s super cool that we can do this and get the opportunity for all that funding to.”

The program has already found and funded 13 Olympians and seven Canadian Olympic medalists, according to an advisory from the Stellick Marketing Communications.

