Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville

Environment Canada is calling for potentially dangerous weather in most of eastern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

The weather authority says severe thunderstorms could last in the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville areas until Tuesday evening.

The weather agency is warning that these storms may produce winds up to 110 km/h and hail the size of ping pong balls, as well as possible tornadoes.

“A line of thunderstorms has developed near Georgian Bay and is tracking east towards the area,” Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

These storms are expected to produce very strong winds and hail.

The weather agency urges anyone who sees dangerous weather to take cover immediately.

