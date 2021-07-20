Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Belleville, Brockville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 12:37 pm
Much of eastern Ontario, including Kingston, could see dangerous thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says. View image in full screen
Much of eastern Ontario, including Kingston, could see dangerous thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says. Lars Hagberg/SPEC

Environment Canada is calling for potentially dangerous weather in most of eastern Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

The weather authority says severe thunderstorms could last in the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville areas until Tuesday evening.

Read more: 2 EF2 tornadoes confirmed in City of Kawartha Lakes: Northern Tornadoes Project

The weather agency is warning that these storms may produce winds up to 110 km/h and hail the size of ping pong balls, as well as possible tornadoes.

“A line of thunderstorms has developed near Georgian Bay and is tracking east towards the area,” Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

These storms are expected to produce very strong winds and hail.

The weather agency urges anyone who sees dangerous weather to take cover immediately.

