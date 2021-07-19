2 EF2 tornadoes confirmed in City of Kawartha Lakes: Northern Tornadoes Project

Send this page to someone via email

Two of five confirmed tornadoes last week in central Ontario were in the City of Kawartha Lakes, according to meteorologists.

Officials with the Northern Tornadoes Project visited the Kawarthas on Friday following storms that battered the region on Thursday.

Based on survey damage, the NTP documented five tornadoes generated by the storms — including in Little Britain and Lorneville in the Kawarthas.

Both tornadoes were rated as EF2 with an estimated wind speed of 195 km/h, according to the NTP.

The twister in Little Britain touched down around 3:20 p.m. A house on Royal Oak Road collapsed, trapping a mother and son inside. The road was impassable due to fallen trees and OPP officers had to walk to the house to rescue the pair. The woman was later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

The storm was tracked for about 30 km and had a width of 300 m.

The other twister in Lorneville, about 20 kilometres north of Little Britain near the village of Woodville, led to a barn and outbuilding being destroyed and a number of trees uprooted. No injuries were reported.

The NTP says the tornado also hit the area around 3:25 p.m. with an estimated wind speed of 180 km/h.

Preliminary track details show a 13 km stretch with a maximum path width of 600 m.

The FTP notes further investigations are pending for all five storms. The Barrie tornado at 2:30 p.m. was the most devastating, with a wind speed of around 210 km/h and a track that was 12 kilometres long and 600 meters wide.

The NTP is a partnership between Western University and ImpactWX to better detect tornado occurrence throughout Canada.