Active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to fall Thursday

Alberta reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 5,897 tests.

The number of current active cases sat at 697 on Thursday, falling from 895 on Canada Day and 1,580 a week before that on June 24.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at about 0.9 per cent.

There were 133 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 140 the day before. There were 32 people in ICU with COVID-19, a slight increase from 30 on Wednesday.

One COVID-19 death was reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours. A woman in her 80s in the North zone with no known comorbidities passed away.

Alberta Health said one previously reported death has since been determined to not have COVID-19 as a contributing cause and has been removed from the provincial total. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,307.

As of July 7, Alberta has administered 4,727,966 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The percentage of Albertans 12 and older who’ve received at least one dose sits at 73.7 per cent.

The percentage of Albertans 12 and older who are fully immunized with two doses sits at 52 per cent.