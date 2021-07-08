SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to fall Thursday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens' Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens
Alberta is in Day 2 of reopening and many are excited for the possibilities. However, two doctors who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are keeping a close eye on the coming weeks. Julia Wong reports

Alberta reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 5,897 tests.

The number of current active cases sat at 697 on Thursday, falling from 895 on Canada Day and 1,580 a week before that on June 24.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at about 0.9 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19: More than 50% of Alberta’s eligible population now fully vaccinated

There were 133 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 140 the day before. There were 32 people in ICU with COVID-19, a slight increase from 30 on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Jody Carrington gives tips for staying connected and post-COVID socializing' Dr. Jody Carrington gives tips for staying connected and post-COVID socializing
Dr. Jody Carrington gives tips for staying connected and post-COVID socializing

One COVID-19 death was reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours. A woman in her 80s in the North zone with no known comorbidities passed away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health said one previously reported death has since been determined to not have COVID-19 as a contributing cause and has been removed from the provincial total. Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,307.

Read more: Drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics open at Telus Convention Centre, Genesis Centre

As of July 7, Alberta has administered 4,727,966 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The percentage of Albertans 12 and older who’ve received at least one dose sits at 73.7 per cent.

The percentage of Albertans 12 and older who are fully immunized with two doses sits at 52 per cent.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagCovid-19 Variants tagCOVID-19 Testing tagPublic Health Restrictions tagOpen for Summer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers