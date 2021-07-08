Drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics open at Telus Convention Centre, Genesis Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Two drop-in immunization clinics offering first and second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will open in Calgary on Monday.

The clinics will run at the Telus Convention Centre (136 8 Ave. S.E.) and Genesis Centre (7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E) from July 12 to 18.

No appointments will be necessary to visit the clinics, but they are only offering vaccines for people born in 2003 or earlier.

They will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, including through the weekend of July 17-18.

Alberta Health Services said there will be 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available at the clinics.

Those attending either clinic should bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer.