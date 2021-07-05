COVID-19: MLHU reports 16 cases, 19 recoveries Saturday through Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit climbed to 12,597 on Monday, an increase of 15 from Friday, though 16 new cases were recorded.

The health unit recorded six cases on Monday and five each on Sunday and Saturday. No new deaths have been recorded.

Since Friday, 19 recoveries have been reported, bringing that total to 12,312.

Fifty-nine cases are currently active.

One additional variant case has been confirmed since Friday, for a total of 3,482.

The breakdown of variant cases is as follows:

3,359 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

96 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

20 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There are also two cases listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,398 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre and 335 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

At least nine COVID-19 patients are in the care of London Health Sciences Centre, an increase of two from Friday, with fewer than five people in the intensive care unit.

No patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region, the organization says. LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five to protect the privacy of patients.

Zero staff members at LHSC were positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU reported an outbreak involving six cases tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London on Friday.

The health unit asks anyone who attended any indoor gatherings at the church between June 20 and 30 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if symptoms develop.

Vaccinations and testing

Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

One-day pop-up community clinics wrap up Tuesday at select schools in the city and county. Locations, dates and times can be found on the Global News website.

As of June 26, the most recent data available, the MLHU reports 75.3 per cent of residents age 12 and older have received one dose, while 23.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, those looking to get a COVID-19 test have several options.

The region’s main Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena assessment sites remain open and operating by appointment, though the Oakridge location will soon be closing.

People can also be tested at MyHealth Testing Centre, at certain pharmacies and — if a student or staff member — at Fanshawe College and Western University.

The test positivity rate in the region fell to 0.7 per cent for the week of June 20, down from 1.2 per cent for the week of June 13.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the smallest daily increase since Sept. 10, 2020, when the same number of cases were logged.

The province recorded 213 new cases on Sunday and 209 on Saturday.

The provincial case total now stands at 545,973.

According to Monday’s report, 34 cases were recorded in Waterloo Region, 27 in Toronto, 18 in Grey Bruce and 13 in Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,215 as one more death was recorded.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health’s case count stands at 3,888 as of Monday, an increase of four from Friday.

The number of recoveries increased by one from Friday to 3,789. The number of deaths remains at 83. At least 16 cases are currently active.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, all in the ICU. That’s compared to two people, including one hospitalized, on Friday.

There are a total of 812 confirmed variant cases in the region, up one from Friday, with 749 of them involving the Alpha variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate fell to 1.2 per cent for the week of June 20, down from 1.5 per cent for the week of June 13 but still above the 0.9 per cent recorded the week of June 6.

As of Monday, SWPH says 63.2 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

All individuals age 12 and older are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9, provided that second-dose appointments are booked at least 28 days after the first dose of an mRNA vaccine was administered.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting data from Huron-Perth Public Health.

As of Friday, the most recent data currently available, HPPH reported three new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,897 in the region.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Of the total number of cases, 1,830 were listed as recovered, an increase of four from Wednesday. Ten cases were active as of Friday.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 57, as was the number of cases involving a variant of concern, which stood at 318.

Two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and there were no active outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate fell to 0.6 per cent for the week of June 20, down from 1.0 per cent for the week of June 13.

According to HPPH, 73.2 per cent of residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 34 per cent were fully vaccinated as of Friday, July 2.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries on Monday in addition to four cases and 10 recoveries reported over the weekend.

The region’s total case count stands at 3,612 with 17 active cases, 3,533 recoveries and 62 deaths.

According to Bluewater Health, two patients in their care are confirmed to have COVID-19.

The region’s variant case tally is 647 as of Monday, an increase of two from Friday.

An outbreak declared June 25 at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home, continues. It involves fewer than five cases among residents and fewer than five cases among staff and caregivers.

The region’s test positivity rate climbed to 2.0 per cent for the week of June 20, up from 1.8 per cent for the week of June 13.

For the COVID-19 vaccine, residents can book and re-book using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222, however, call volume is expected to be very high.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 73.2 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 42.4 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues, Kelly Wang and Matthew Trevithick.