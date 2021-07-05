Premier Doug Ford says ‘it’s a guarantee’ to keeping pay increase for personal support workers

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s committed to maintaining a wage increase brought in for personal support workers during the pandemic.

Ford says it’s a “guarantee” that his government will keep the temporary $3 per hour wage bump for the workers who staff long-term care homes and similar facilities.

He made the comments during a funding announcement in North Bay, Ont., on Monday but did not share any further details.

Ford’s office declined to elaborate on whether the temporary pay bump would be extended further or made permanent, or when full details of any wage-increase plan would come.

A temporary $3 wage increase for personal support workers that was brought in during the pandemic has been extended until Aug. 23.

The pay bump has been in place since last October, affecting more than 158,000 workers in home care, long-term care, public hospitals and social services.