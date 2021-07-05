Menu

Health

Premier Doug Ford says ‘it’s a guarantee’ to keeping pay increase for personal support workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 12:18 pm
A resident and a worker watch as 150 nursing union members show support at rchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A resident and a worker watch as 150 nursing union members show support at rchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ontario on Monday June 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s committed to maintaining a wage increase brought in for personal support workers during the pandemic.

Ford says it’s a “guarantee” that his government will keep the temporary $3 per hour wage bump for the workers who staff long-term care homes and similar facilities.

He made the comments during a funding announcement in North Bay, Ont., on Monday but did not share any further details.

Read more: Doug Ford says next steps in Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan to be announced within 3 weeks

Ford’s office declined to elaborate on whether the temporary pay bump would be extended further or made permanent, or when full details of any wage-increase plan would come.

A temporary $3 wage increase for personal support workers that was brought in during the pandemic has been extended until Aug. 23.

The pay bump has been in place since last October, affecting more than 158,000 workers in home care, long-term care, public hospitals and social services.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
