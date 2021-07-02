Outbreak declared after 6 COVID-19 cases tied to indoor church gatherings: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak tied to Christ Embassy Church in London, Ont., after six cases involving people who attended indoor gatherings.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended an indoor gathering at the church on 1472 Dundas St. between June 20 and 30 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested for the virus if they develop symptoms.

The MLHU says its investigators are continuing to determine how many close contacts are associated with the six cases but say that no masks were worn and physical distancing was not maintained during the gatherings at the church.

“This outbreak shows how easily COVID-19 will spread if we let our guard down,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“Factors contributing to this outbreak included a lack of masking, inconsistent physical distancing, attending public events while symptomatic, unnecessary indoor gathering outside of religious ceremonies, and indoor gatherings that had more than the limit of five people in attendance.”

From June 20 to 29, under Step 1 of the province’s reopening plan, indoor religious ceremonies and rites could go ahead with 15 per cent of the approved capacity.

Starting June 30, under Step 2, the capacity limit was increased to 25 per cent.

