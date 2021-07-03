Ontario reports 209 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 210K more vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 209 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 545,590.

“Locally, there are 47 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 22 in Halton, 20 in Toronto, 20 in Grey Bruce and 20 in the Niagara Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Saturday 346 cases were reported.

Nine new deaths were also announced on July 3, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,205.

A total of 534,272 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 262 and is 97.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 17,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,018,452 tests and 7,821 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.0 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report when it was 0.9 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report when it was 1.1 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 243 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by nine), 165 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

271,848 people are male

269,959 people are female

87,869 people are 19 and under

204,342 people are 20 to 39

155,693 people are 40 to 59

72,484 people are 60 to 79

25,102 people are 80 and over

2:01 Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens Doctors keep eye on COVID-19 pandemic after Alberta fully reopens

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 15,365,003 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 210,504 over 24 hours. Of those, 191,567 were second doses.

More than 78 per cent of adults aged 18-plus in Ontario have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement