Ontarians aged 12 to 17 can push up date of 2nd COVID-19 vaccination on Monday

The Ontario government announced it is accelerating the option for those aged 12 to 17 to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says the change came into effect on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

“As the province enters Step Two of our Roadmap, all eligible Ontarians have the opportunity for a two-dose summer,” Health Minister Christine Elliott stated.

“Vaccines are the best defence against COVID-19 and variants, and I encourage everyone to get their first and second shots as soon as possible.”

Trudeau receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose

Those in the 12 to 17 age group are still only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine as no others have been approved for use for them yet.

The province says there have now been more than 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout the province.

It says supported mobile teams are currently in or headed to Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Toronto, Peel and York region hot spots while two pop-up teams and other staff have been sent to Waterloo Region which is currently in the midst of the toughest battle against the Delta variant.

Ontario reported 484 total new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 545,381.

There were no reported numbers on Thursday due to Canada Day.

According to Friday’s report, 41 cases were recorded in Waterloo Region, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,196 as 28 more deaths were recorded over the previous two days.

*With files from Global News’ Jess Patton