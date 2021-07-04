COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports lowest active case total since October

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its lowest active COVID-19 case total since October 18, with 396 cases active across the province.

On October 18, the province logged 342 active cases.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Saskatchewan since June 29, with the total death toll remaining at 568 in the province.

The province added 27 new cases on Sunday and reported 52 more recoveries.

There are currently 63 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 10 in the ICU.

An additional 13,445 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the province’s last update on Sunday.

Across the province, 486,200 individuals are fully vaccinated.