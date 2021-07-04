SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports lowest active case total since October

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan not looking at provincial COVID-19 vaccine passports' Saskatchewan not looking at provincial COVID-19 vaccine passports
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Tuesday that the government has no plans at looking at vaccine passports in the province and would not expect people, once the emergency order is no longer in place after July 11, to have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend things like concerts or sporting events. He cautioned there would still be potential cases requiring proof in terms of federal or international situations, like travel, but in the province there would not be such a requirement.

Saskatchewan reported its lowest active COVID-19 case total since October 18, with 396 cases active across the province.

Read more: Will we ever lock down again? Experts say it’s ‘unlikely,’ as pandemic finish line draws near

On October 18, the province logged 342 active cases.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Saskatchewan since June 29, with the total death toll remaining at 568 in the province.

Trending Stories

Read more: 99% of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. involve unvaccinated people, Fauci says

The province added 27 new cases on Sunday and reported 52 more recoveries.

There are currently 63 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 10 in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina Mayor Sandra Masters wins vaccine lip sync challenge against Charlie Clark

An additional 13,445 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the province’s last update on Sunday.

Across the province, 486,200 individuals are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagCoronavirus Saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers