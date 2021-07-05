Quebec reports fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases in lowest daily tally since last summer

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 49 new cases and one additional death attributable to the COVID-19 health crisis on Monday.

The most recent daily count of new infections is the lowest recorded in the province since mid August 2020.

The latest information comes as the province announced it will longer provide updates on the pandemic on weekends and statutory holidays. A total of 176 new infections were recorded over the past three days, but the government did not break them down for each weekend day.

The immunization rollout saw another 73,103 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine given since the last report, for more than 8.7 million shots to date.

As of Monday, nearly 82 per cent of Quebecers 12 and up have received a first dose and 33.9 per cent of the total population considered fully vaccinated.

A shipment of 203,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive this week, according to the province.

The number of hospitalizations continued to fall. There are eight fewer patients since Friday for a total of 102. Of them, there are 27 people in intensive care units, a drop of seven since the last update.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Quebec’s epidemiological situation is on the right path, but that people must get their second dose of the vaccine.

“We must not think that the pandemic is behind us, all efforts are still necessary,” he wrote on social media.

When it comes to screening, 12,171 tests were administered Saturday.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 375,195, while the death toll stands at 11,218. Since the beginning of the pandemic, recoveries have topped 363,000.

—With files from The Canadian Press

