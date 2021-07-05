New COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region continue to trend downward

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Waterloo Public Health reported less than 40 new COVID-19 cases.

After reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the agency reported 35 on Monday, marking the first time in well over a month with two straight days with less than 40 new cases.

This knocks the rolling seven-day average number of new cases down to 43.9, a number which stood at 56.3 a week earlier.

There have now been 17,790 COVID-19 cases in the area.

Over the weekend, Waterloo Public Health reported that 17 of those cases come from an outbreak at United Poultry Farm in New Hamburg. That number increased to 18 Monday.

In a rare move, the agency actually identified where, and outbreak as it has set up some pretty stringent rules about naming most commercial outbreaks.

There are currently 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks including two which began several weeks ago and continue to grow.

One involves several congregate settings where there have now been 113 cases connected to it while another at the Village of Winston Park Long Term Care where one resident died last month has been seen seven staff members and 14 residents test positive for the coronavirus.

On the flip side, another 35 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 17,149.

For the first time in almost a week, where no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the area at 272. On June 29, that number sat at 262.

This leaves the area with 307 active COVID-19 cases, down one from Sunday but more than 100 below where we were last Monday.

The region’s COVID-19 distribution task force says there have now been 589,568 inoculations in the area, 24,301 more than reported on Friday.

A total of 67.22 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 33.42 per cent have now been fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the smallest daily increase in nearly 10 months. The provincial case total now stands at 545,973.

Monday’s case count is the lowest since September 10 when the same number of cases were logged. On September 9, there were 140 new cases.

It is also the second time in a week case counts are below 200.

According to Monday’s report, 34 cases were recorded in Waterloo Region, 27 in Toronto, 18 in Grey Bruce and 13 in Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District.

The two levels of government record there numbers at different times of the day resulting in the difference in totals.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,215 as one more death was recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues