Ontario reports 213 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 196K more vaccines administered

Ontario reported 213 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 545,803.

“Locally, there are 49 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 25 in Grey Bruce, 17 in Peel Region and 12 in Halton Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

For comparison, last Sunday 287 cases were reported.

Nine new deaths were also announced on July 4, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,214.

A total of 534,558 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 286 and is 97.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 19,000 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 16,037,441 tests and 5,382 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.3 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 1.0 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 1.5 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 235 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by eight), 159 of whom are on a ventilator (down by six).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

271,959 people are male

270,054 people are female

87,920 people are 19 and under

204,406 people are 20 to 39

155,746 people are 40 to 59

72,521 people are 60 to 79

25,110 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by local public health units on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 15,561,071 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 196,068 over 24 hours. Of those, 177,131 were second doses.

In Ontario, 78.2 per cent of adults aged 18-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 45.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

