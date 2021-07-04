Calgary police search for driver in serious pedestrian hit-and-run collision

Calgary police said one person is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police said a person was walking east on Memorial Drive near the exit for Saint George’s Drive/12 Street N.E. at around 1:45 a.m., when a light-coloured, four-door sedan hit the pedestrian and left the scene eastbound on Memorial Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the collision but had not located the driver or vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as of Sunday morning.

“We are doing everything we can to find the driver of the vehicle involved in this collision and know that someone out there knows something,” Sgt. Colin Foster said in a news release.

“Hit and runs cause the same harm to the victims as other collisions, but with the added emotional pain of knowing the person responsible did not even care enough to stop and help. We put everything we can into these investigations, and the charges and sentence usually end up being way more serious for the driver than if they had just stayed at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking anyone with security or dashcam footage from the area at around the time of the collision to contact them.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, eastbound Memorial Drive remained closed between Edmonton Trail N.E. and 12 Avenue/Saint George’s Drive N.E.

In late June, Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld raised concerns about the number of pedestrian fatalities in the city this year. Neufeld said there had been six pedestrians deaths in Calgary halfway through 2021.

