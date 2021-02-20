Mom of fatal Calgary pedestrian crash victim remembers him as caring, persistent: ‘A beautiful boy’

Send this page to someone via email

The mom of the man who died in the Calgary pedestrian crash this week is remembering him and acknowledging that his girlfriend had recently lost her sister in a collision.

Blade Crow, 21, died after being struck by an SUV at Macleod Trail near Glenmore Trail S.W. His 21-year-old girlfriend Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard and her one-year-old daughter were seriously injured and were identified by Crow’s family.

According to police, an SUV was going south on Macleod Trail near Glenmore Trail when it struck three people who were standing on the concrete island as they waited to cross the road.

The driver was taken into custody.

Lorna Pantherbone is remembering her son Crow as a caring young man and a hard worker who had just got his first apartment.

“He was such a beautiful boy. He’s going to be missed. I remember his laughter and his caring ways. He cared about people. I found him to be really persistent. If he put his mind to something, he would do it,” Pantherbone said on Saturday.

Morris and Blade Crow are seen in this undated photo. Contributed to Global News

Crow was just blocks away from the new home that he shared with his girlfriend and her daughter on Thursday evening.

“Everything I see today keeps reminding me of him. He left stuff here at my house. I found his T-shirt today in my closet, and I was just holding it. What am I going to do? He’s never going to be here again,” Pantherbone said.

‘A good stepfather’

Crow’s family told Global News their son loved his girlfriend and her baby.

“He’d be babying the little girl and feeding her. I thought, ‘What a good man.’ It takes a good man to be a good stepfather. He loved his girlfriend.” Pantherbone said.

Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard and her daughter. Courtesy: Lorna Pantherbone

The Crow family told Global News that in December 2019, Ramirez-Bernard and her little sister were in a crash near Jasper. Ramirez-Bernard sustained serious injuries and her 16-year-old sister was killed.

“She took that very hard,” Pantherbone said. “Her sister passed away. It’s just one trauma after the other.”

Pantherbone said her family held a ceremony for Ramirez-Bernard’s sister in December 2020 to mark the one-year anniversary of her death.

Pantherbone said she spoke with Ramirez-Bernard at the hospital on Saturday and was told both mom and baby are recovering from broken bones and head injuries.

“She is so distraught she doesn’t even want to go back to the apartment. I told her we are going to look after her. We will look after her and her baby,” Pantherbone said. Tweet This

A vigil is being planned for Sunday night at the place that so many lives changed in an instant.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Crow’s funeral expenses.