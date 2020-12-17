Calgary driver fined $1,500 for January collision that killed pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary driver charged with fatally hitting a woman walking her dog last winter in the city’s northwest isn’t facing a licence suspension or prohibition, but is facing a large fine.

Dawn Chiasson was struck by a pickup truck on the morning of Jan. 9, 2019, in Mount Pleasant.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she died days later, on Jan. 20.

At the time, police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and alcohol and drugs weren’t considered factors in the collision.

Wesley Kevin Harder was found guilty Thursday of failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Traffic Safety Act.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $1,500, which must be paid by March 1, 2021.

Harder spoke briefly during the sentencing Thursday, saying he was “so sorry that this happened.”

“I have no words to express how I feel on this,” he said.

“It’s awful trying to relive this as I’m sure it is for you. I’m very sorry, I wish I could turn back time and make it right.”