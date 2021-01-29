Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 5:11 pm
A man was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
A man was hit by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Tom Andriuk/Global News

A man in his 30s has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in southeast Calgary earlier this week.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man was crossing 17 Avenue in the west crosswalk at 42 Street when he was struck by a Toyota Prius that was heading east.

Read more: Man injured after being hit by vehicle in southeast Calgary

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. He died on Friday, the Calgary Police Service said in a media release.

Trending Stories

The CPS said investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing against the light and that alcohol may have been a factor.

The 47-year-old man driving the Prius remained at the scene. Police said they do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors on the driver’s behalf.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s death is Calgary’s third pedestrian fatality of 2021.

The CPS Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident and is asking any potential witnesses to come forward with information by calling the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary TrafficCPSPedestrian Collision17 Avenue17 Avenue CalgaryCalgary pedestrian42 Street42 Street CalgaryCalgary pedestrian fatalityCalgary pedestrian struck by vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers