Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

A man in his 30s has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in southeast Calgary earlier this week.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the man was crossing 17 Avenue in the west crosswalk at 42 Street when he was struck by a Toyota Prius that was heading east.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. He died on Friday, the Calgary Police Service said in a media release.

The CPS said investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing against the light and that alcohol may have been a factor.

The 47-year-old man driving the Prius remained at the scene. Police said they do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors on the driver’s behalf.

The man’s death is Calgary’s third pedestrian fatality of 2021.

The CPS Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident and is asking any potential witnesses to come forward with information by calling the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.