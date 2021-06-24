Menu

‘Quite concerning’: Six pedestrians killed in Calgary so far in 2021

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 2:32 pm
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss a variety of topics, including Alberta’s move to Stage 3 of the province’s Open for Summer plan and the Calgary Stampede.

Calgary’s police chief is raising the alarm about a disturbing increase in pedestrian fatalities in the city this year.

Speaking to Global News Morning Calgary on Thursday, Mark Neufeld said just halfway through 2021 the city has seen six pedestrian deaths.

“We had four all of 2020 and I think three in 2019,” Neufeld said. “So for us to have six by the midpoint of the year, I think is quite concerning.”

Neufeld said at this time, they don’t know why the number is trending upward, though they are examining various possibilities.

“I don’t know if it has to do with traffic patterns having changed during COVID-19, less traffic and pedestrians having to manage less risk. But in all of the cases that pedestrians have actually been lawfully placed, it’s been driver issues.”

“I think as people go back to more normal driving patterns and traffic builds on the roadways, those issues around speed, around distracted driving and around impaired driving, (especially) as licensed premises open up, (are) going to be really important.”

“As drivers, we’ve got a big responsibility to make sure we’re paying attention and we keep everybody safe.”

