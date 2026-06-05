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Alberta eyes downtown-to-airport trains as 1st passenger rail master plan project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2026 3:12 pm
1 min read
Calgary police allege the "elaborate" extortion scheme involved kidnapping an Edmonton man from his home and driving him to Calgary in an attempt to extort a friend of his who lived in Calgary. View image in full screen
The downtown skylines of Edmonton, left, and Calgary, right. Global News
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Alberta’s government is eyeing train connections for airports to the downtown cores of its two biggest cities as the first key project of the province’s new passenger rail plan.

But construction isn’t expected to start any time soon, as the government says it will spend $15 million over the next three years to advance planning efforts.

Click to play video: 'Would a train connecting airport to downtown Edmonton boost economy?'
Would a train connecting airport to downtown Edmonton boost economy?

The province said initial work is already underway to examine connections between Edmonton and Calgary’s LRT systems and international airports.

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The province’s new passenger rail master plan was two years in the making.

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Three decades from now it sees an Alberta with high-speed rail between Edmonton and Calgary, and trains connecting Calgary to the Rocky Mountains resort town of Banff.

Click to play video: 'Alberta group proposes Calgary-Banff rail connection to Ottawa'
Alberta group proposes Calgary-Banff rail connection to Ottawa

It also sees trains potentially connecting Edmonton and Calgary to surrounding suburbs.

Premier Danielle Smith says the airport connections are the most feasible projects in the short term and a major priority the government heard from Albertans.

She says major infrastructure isn’t built overnight and requires thoughtful planning and partnerships.

The passenger rail master plan’s phased 30-year network focused on connections with the greatest potential demand and economic benefit, including:
• High-speed (more than 300 km/h) regional service between Edmonton and Calgary via Red Deer with more than one train an hour
• Higher-speed (more than 160 km/h) regional service between Calgary and Banff with up to one train an hour
• Frequent airport-express and commuter rail service, including all-day service every 20 minutes for Calgary International Airport, Airdrie, Edmonton International Airport and St. Albert, and commuter-peak services for other connections

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The government’s rail plan says the full build out could cost at least $60 billion.

Click to play video: 'Calgary releases preferred option after study on rail service to airport'
Calgary releases preferred option after study on rail service to airport

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