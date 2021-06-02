Calgary police seeing high number of fatal collisions involving pedestrians in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Since Morris Crow’s son Blade was killed after being struck by a car in Calgary in February, it’s been impossible to move forward.

He said the memories of his son are everywhere in his house and it’s bittersweet.

“It’s almost like your life’s been stripped away and he’s just gone and it’s a big empty void, ” Crow said.

"Everything reminds me of him you know?… Everything from where he sat, where he ate, what he said — he's always there."

Blade Crow was killed while waiting to cross a crosswalk near Glenmore Trail and Macleod Trail on Feb. 18, 2021.

His 21-year-old girlfriend, Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard, and her one-year-old daughter were seriously injured but survived.

Crow’s death is among six fatal pedestrian involved collisions in Calgary since Jan. 1.

The number is high when considering Calgary police said in 2020 there was one fatal pedestrian-involved collision.

Sgt. Colin Foster with the Calgary Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit said it’s hard to determine what the numbers can be attributed to.

“It’s a possibility, with a number of people now working from home and kids not going to school, there’s going to be more pedestrians on the road,” he said. “And as a result of that, there’s more chance of interaction between pedestrians and vehicles.”

Foster added that pedestrians and drivers both need to be aware of their surroundings on the roads in an effort to create a safer environment.

Morris Crow said he would like to see more barriers in place to protect pedestrians.

He said that he plans to attend all future court dates for his son, but for now, he’s trying to cope with his grief.

Calgary police said Wednesday that the investigation into Blade Crow’s death is still under investigation.

