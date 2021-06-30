Alberta confirms 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 76 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,055 across the province.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 165 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, with 34 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

Alberta’s positivity rate was sitting at 1.17 per cent after the province conducted 6,335 more tests.

Over the past 24 hours, two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to the province. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s from the Central zone have died. Neither had known comorbidities at the time of reporting.

Story continues below advertisement

Across the province Wednesday, there were 565 active COVID-19 cases in the Calgary zone, 158 active cases reported in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone had 118 active cases, there were 30 cases in the South zone and 181 cases reported in the North zone.

There were three active cases not affiliated to any specific zones.

As of Tuesday, 4,332,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered and 72.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose. Of eligible Albertans, 42.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.