SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta confirms 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 30, 2021 6:05 pm
Click to play video: 'At last regular COVID-19 update, Dr. Hinshaw urges Albertans to continue to make ‘safe choices’ when restrictions lift' At last regular COVID-19 update, Dr. Hinshaw urges Albertans to continue to make ‘safe choices’ when restrictions lift
WATCH ABOVE: (From Tuesday, June 29, 2021) In her last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health asked residents to get vaccinated, continue with good hand hygiene and weigh the benefits vs. the rewards of activities. Julia Wong has more from Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update.

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 76 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,055 across the province.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 165 people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, with 34 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

Read more: Hinshaw urges Albertans to continue to make ‘safe choices’ when COVID-19 restrictions lift

Alberta’s positivity rate was sitting at 1.17 per cent after the province conducted 6,335 more tests.

Over the past 24 hours, two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to the province. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s from the Central zone have died. Neither had known comorbidities at the time of reporting.

Click to play video: 'Hinshaw reminds Albertans that it’s OK to be anxious about COVID-19 reopening' Hinshaw reminds Albertans that it’s OK to be anxious about COVID-19 reopening
Story continues below advertisement

Across the province Wednesday, there were 565 active COVID-19 cases in the Calgary zone, 158 active cases reported in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone had 118 active cases, there were 30 cases in the South zone and 181 cases reported in the North zone.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 bill more than $5B: finance minister

There were three active cases not affiliated to any specific zones.

As of Tuesday, 4,332,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered and 72.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose. Of eligible Albertans, 42.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID-19 stats tagAlberta coronavirus stats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers