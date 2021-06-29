Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver final regular COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give her final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update for Alberta on Tuesday.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story.

Hinshaw’s news conferences have been a regular occurrence since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, at times addressing Albertans daily with the latest news around the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 31 cases of COVID-19 had been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 1,261.

There were 179 people receiving care in the hospital for COVID-19, with 39 of those people in the ICU.

To date, there have been 2,295 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta.

As of Monday’s update, 4,198,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered and 71.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose.

Almost 39 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated.

Since, the pandemic began, 231,850 Albertans have contracted the virus and 228,294 of those people recovered.