SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver final regular COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 29, 2021 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 death toll report could ‘shed light’ on pandemic’s impact' Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 death toll report could ‘shed light’ on pandemic’s impact
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam discussed on Tuesday a recent study that suggests Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 may be much higher than the official count, stating that the report could "shed further light on the actual impact” of the pandemic. “It’s even more important than ever to keep up with vaccinations,” she added.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give her final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update for Alberta on Tuesday.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak with Delta case declared at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary: AHS

Hinshaw’s news conferences have been a regular occurrence since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, at times addressing Albertans daily with the latest news around the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 31 cases of COVID-19 had been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 1,261.

Click to play video: 'Calls for more Alberta youth-focused COVID immunization clinics as rates plateau' Calls for more Alberta youth-focused COVID immunization clinics as rates plateau
Story continues below advertisement

There were 179 people receiving care in the hospital for COVID-19, with 39 of those people in the ICU.

Trending Stories

To date, there have been 2,295 COVID-19 deaths in Alberta.

As of Monday’s update, 4,198,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered and 71.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose.

Read more: Calls for more Alberta youth-focused COVID immunization clinics as rates plateau

Almost 39 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated.

Since, the pandemic began, 231,850 Albertans have contracted the virus and 228,294 of those people recovered.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagDeena Hinshaw tagAlberta COVID-19 numbers tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagHinshaw update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers