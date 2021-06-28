COVID-19 outbreak with Delta case declared at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary: AHS

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services said Monday that a coronavirus outbreak was declared on one unit at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

One patient, who was fully immunized, has tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant, known as the Delta variant.

The second patient, who was not vaccinated, is awaiting test results for a variant of concern.

Neither person needs intensive care.

“An investigation is underway, but it is believed that at least one of the two cases is hospital-acquired,” AHS said in an emailed statement.

"AHS is following all outbreak protocols at the site."

This is the second hospital outbreak with confirmed Delta cases in Calgary. The first one was declared at Foothills Medical Centre.

Alberta Health says outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are two or more cases, indicating that “transmission within the facility has occurred.”

As of June 28, the Calgary zone had two other outbreaks at acute care facilities: Foothills Medical Centre and South Health Campus.