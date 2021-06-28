SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak with Delta case declared at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary: AHS

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Tam says Delta variant cases in Canada have increased four-fold since late April' COVID-19: Tam says Delta variant cases in Canada have increased four-fold since late April
WATCH: Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that the number of Delta variant cases in Canada has seen a four-fold increase since late April, with the highly contagious coronavirus variant posing the possibility of unraveling some of the progress Canada has made in limiting the spread of the virus.

Alberta Health Services said Monday that a coronavirus outbreak was declared on one unit at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

One patient, who was fully immunized, has tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant, known as the Delta variant.

The second patient, who was not vaccinated, is awaiting test results for a variant of concern.

Read more: COVID-19 Delta variant spreads inside Calgary hospital; 16 cases linked to 2 outbreaks

Neither person needs intensive care.

“An investigation is underway, but it is believed that at least one of the two cases is hospital-acquired,” AHS said in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second hospital outbreak with confirmed Delta cases in Calgary. The first one was declared at Foothills Medical Centre.

Alberta Health says outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are two or more cases, indicating that “transmission within the facility has occurred.”

As of June 28, the Calgary zone had two other outbreaks at acute care facilities: Foothills Medical Centre and South Health Campus.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagDelta variant tagCovid Outbreak tagCalgary COVID-19 outbreak tagPeter Lougheed Hospital tagCalgary COVID outbreak tagCalgary Delta variant tagPeter Lougheed Hospital COVID outbreak tagPeter Lougheed Hospital COVID-19 outbreak tagPeter Lougheed Hospital outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers