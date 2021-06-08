COVID-19 Delta variant spreads inside Calgary hospital; 16 cases linked to 2 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 Delta variant first identified in India has now spread inside a Calgary hospital.

Four units are currently under outbreak status at Foothills Medical Centre, two of which have outbreaks with Delta cases.

“As of June 7, 2021, AHS has identified 16 cases of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant in patients on two units at Foothills Medical Centre,” Alberta Health Services said in an email statement on Monday.

“As with all acute care outbreaks, regardless of the COVID-19 strain, a multi-disciplinary team comprised of infection prevention and control, medical officer of health, and workplace health and safety experts are working with the affected units to identify the source of infection and prevent further transmission.

“Management and caregivers on the affected units have been instructed to exercise extra vigilance with respect to PPE and fit-for-work screening.”

The hospital is still open and accepting patients, but as with all units under outbreak, control measures have been put in place in the affected areas.

“Admissions to the two affected units are currently on hold as are patient transfers to long-term care centres or other community-based lodging,” the AHS statement read.

“Patients discharged home will be given guidance on isolation and will be followed up by public health. Patients who have no place to isolate will be provided with accommodations in a designated isolation hotel.”

COVID-19 testing of all impacted patients and staff members is ongoing.

A total of 25 patients and two health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 connected to the four units under outbreak at FMC.

Delta variant concerns

AHS said the first Delta variant case was confirmed in Alberta on April 8.

Between April 8 and May 24, 72 Delta cases were diagnosed, according to AHS.

Alberta Health labs started testing daily for the Delta variant in the last week after it developed a way to screen the polymerase chain reaction test for that particular variant and it resumed testing all positive cases for variants of concern (VOC).

Since daily VOC screening started, the number of Delta cases has jumped significantly in Alberta.

As of June 7, there were 175 confirmed cases, with 150 of those in the Calgary zone, according to officials.

Going to start posting daily #COVID19AB VOC's again now that all +'s are being screened!

-305 new cases ID'd

-still B.1.1.7 dominant, followed by P.1

-sizable jump in B.1.617 (52 yesterday➡️79 today)

— Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) June 3, 2021

One of the big concerns from medical experts around the world and in Alberta is how effective one dose of the vaccine is in protecting against this particular variant.

Recent data collected by Public Health England (PHE) found one dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines is only 33 per cent effective in protecting against the Delta variant.

Our latest #COVID19 #vaccine effectiveness data show #Pfizer & #AstraZeneca are 33% effective against the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India after one dose: https://t.co/8OGJVyvky6 You must have both jabs to gain maximum protection.

PHE said data shows that protection level increases to 88 per cent with two doses of Pfizer and 60 per cent with two doses of AstraZeneca.

“This becomes very important because what the virus is going to do is try and find a niche to continue to infect people,” said Dr. Chris Mody, University of Calgary, department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases.

"It becomes very important as we move along to be fully vaccinated so community and individuals are protected."

Several Alberta physicians have voiced concerns over the reported vaccine resistance of the Delta variant.

The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association wrote an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney outlining its concerns with the Open for Summer plan, including a push for more second dose protection because of the Delta variant.

June 3/21

Letter to the Premier:

Concerns regarding Alberta's "Open for Summer Plan"

“This virus will take advantage of us,” said Dr. Darren Markland, an ICU physician in Edmonton.

"It's not done until both (doses of) vaccine are in and your immune response is completely constituted at two weeks."

Second doses are currently open to anyone who had their first dose in March or earlier, but Alberta Health Services confirmed Monday all acute care staff are now eligible for second doses, regardless of what site they work at.