NHL, CFL prizes added to Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery prizes

Albertans who enter the province’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will now have a shot at winning prize packages from the four biggest sports teams in Alberta.

The government announced Tuesday that the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks have added to the prize list with game tickets, season tickets and VIP hockey packages. A round of golf is also up for grabs.

The Calgary Flames have three prizes in the lottery, including:

One prize package for 20 people in a terrace suite at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with food and beverages provided, and a visit from a Calgary Flames alumnus

One VIP package which includes a pair of seats at the Telus Club for a regular season game, dinner at the Telus Club, Calgary Flames jerseys and a visit with a Flames alumnus

One Battle of Alberta prize package, including four Telus Club tickets for a Flames V.S. Oilers game, dinner, Flames jerseys and a visit with a Flames alumnus

The three Edmonton Oilers prizes include:

One prize package to host 20 people for an Oilers regular season home game in the Sky Lounge with food provided, and a visit with an Oilers alumnus

One VIP prize package that includes two lower bowl tickets for a regular season home game, Oilers jerseys, a VIP tour with an Oilers alumnus and dinner at Studio 99

One prize package of four Loge Ledge Tickets to a Battle of Alberta game in Edmonton, dinner at Studio 99, Oilers jerseys and a visit from an Oilers alumnus

Calgary Stampeders prizes include:

Three separate pairs of season seats and merchandise packages

One prize package for 10 people to see a game in Calgary in a luxury suite, with food provided

The Edmonton Elks prizes up for grabs include:

Three separate pairs of season tickets with merchandise packages

One prize package for 10 people to see a game in a luxury suite in Calgary, with food provided

The new additions to the lottery also include a round of golf for four people at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course, which is valid until Oct. 10.

Anyone who has received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and registers for the lottery before July 22 will be eligible for the prizes. The draw for the packages will be on July 29.

“We’ve all missed the thrill of watching our favourite teams play to the roar of a cheering crowd,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“Thanks to Albertans’ hard work at getting vaccinated, we can get back to many of our favourite pastimes and sports as we safely open for summer. These prizes will help welcome fans back to their seats and are yet another incentive to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, Bob Nicholson, said the team is eager to welcome fans back to Rogers Place this fall.

“While we were fortunate to have had the opportunity to play hockey this season, Rogers Place is not the same without our amazing fans,” he said.

Jim Bean, president and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, said the group was happy to be part of the incentives to get people back together again.

“Getting your shot will help end the pandemic and allow each of us to get back to who and what we love,” Bean said. “We can’t wait to welcome you back to McMahon Stadium and the Scotiabank Saddledome.”

The Alberta COVID-19 vaccine lottery already has three $1-million prize packages, as well as travel packages from WestJet and Air Canada, and the Calgary Stampede.

The government said the remaining prizes will be drawn from eligible Albertans who have received two doses of vaccine. Winners have to confirm their immunization status to claim their prizes.

More than 71 per cent of eligible Albertans had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, with 38.6 per cent fully immunized with two doses.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.6 million Albertans had registered for the vaccine lottery.

