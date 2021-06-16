Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery now includes 40 travel-related prizes

Albertans who get fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will have the chance to win one of several travel-related prizes, as part of the government’s Open for Summer Lottery.

Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney announced the details of the lottery, which encourages eligible Albertans to get vaccinated. The premier announced three separate $1-million prizes are up for grabs for those who choose to get vaccinated. Kenney also said additional incentives would be announced at a later date.

On Wednesday morning, the province sent out a news release stating an additional 40 travel-related prizes are now available as part of the vaccine lottery. (Prize details below).

The vacation packages provided by WestJet and Air Canada include week-long stays at all inclusive resorts across Canada and abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

The vacation packages will be included in the August lottery draw for people who receive two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. The draws are open to Albertans 18 and older who register online for the Open for Summer Lottery.

“Alberta’s government is doing everything it can to encourage Albertans to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us,” Kenney said in a news release.

“While protection from COVID-19 is the greatest reward, we have dreamt long enough of getting back to activities we love,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. “This is the perfect opportunity to make some of those travel dreams a reality while encouraging more Albertans to get vaccinated.”

2:32 Alberta launches Open For Summer Lottery to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake Alberta launches Open For Summer Lottery to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

WestJet vice president Andrew Gibbons said a safe restart of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

“The faster Canadians are vaccinated, the sooner we can restore jobs across our hard-hit travel and tourism sector,” Gibbons said. “As Alberta’s successful vaccination rollout continues, we look forward to stimulating recovery by once again reconnecting Canadians to their friends, family and loved ones from coast to coast.”

Air Canada said it is pleased to be part of Alberta’s vaccination efforts.

“We look forward to welcoming Albertans on board Air Canada’s flights when returning to the activities that everybody misses, including travelling to reunite with friends and families, taking a long-awaited beach vacation, exploring more of what the world offers, and also bringing global visitors to Alberta for business and leisure,” said David Rheault, managing director of government and community relations with Air Canada.

WestJet prizes include:

One WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada

Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars

Five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status

Air Canada prizes include:

One Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada

Three giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points

Five giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status

Albertans need only register once for all of the prize giveaways. They can do so online.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said people have to opt into the vaccine lottery to comply with Alberta’s privacy legislation.

For the travel prizes, the province said Albertans need to have received both vaccine doses before registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 24. Winners will be announced on Aug. 31.

All Albertans 12 and older are now eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses are available to those who received their first dose in April or earlier. Alberta Health said Tuesday that more details are expected to be announced later this week on when those who received their first dose in May can book appointments for second doses.

Details on how to book a vaccine appointment are available online.

As of June 14, 69.4 per cent of Albertans 12 and older had received one dose of vaccine and 22 per cent had received two doses.

In order to trigger Stage 3 of Alberta’s “Open for Summer” plan, which lifts nearly all COVID-19 public health restrictions, 70 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older must have at least one dose of vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement