Alberta adds Calgary Stampede prizes to June COVID-19 vaccination lottery

Adults in Alberta who receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Friday will now be eligible to win prizes from the Calgary Stampede.

On Monday, the province announced that family admissions, general admissions, ride packages, rodeo packages and performance packages from the Stampede will be included in the first draw of the Open for Summer Lottery.

The province-wide lottery includes three draws for $1 million.

The first draw is open to all Albertans 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine shot. Eligibility for that draw closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 24.

“Offering Albertans the chance to win admission to one of the province’s iconic events shows we really are open for summer,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release.

“I tip my hat to Stampede organizers for their hard work and determination in getting the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth back up and running, and to all Albertans who are getting their vaccines to help put this pandemic behind us.”

1:39 Alberta reveals more details about lottery aimed at getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19 Alberta reveals more details about lottery aimed at getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19

The province says to date, over 70.6 per cent of Albertans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 26.8 per cent who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Winners of Alberta’s first Open for Summer Lottery draw will be announced when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins on July 1.

“I encourage Albertans to continue signing up for both their first and second-dose appointments,” Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. “Vaccines not only keep everyone safe, but they pave a clear path for Albertans to safely get back to their favourite activities, including enjoying a warm summer day at the Calgary Stampede.”

All Albertans 18 and over are eligible to register for the lottery once they’ve received their COVID-19 vaccine.

To be eligible to win, you are required to reside in Alberta at the time of entry and the draw. Winners will be required to prove they have been immunized.

The other two $1-million lottery draws will be held in August (eligibility closes Aug. 24) and September (eligibility closes Sept. 23) and are for Albertans 18+ who have received two doses.

For more information on the lottery and to enter you can visit the Government of Alberta’s website.

