3 Calgary massage parlours shut down after human trafficking investigation: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Three Calgary massage parlours have been shut down following a year-long investigation into human trafficking.

ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams) says two Calgary homes have also been identified as being used for illegal activities following a joint investigation involving ALERT, the Calgary police and the RCMP.

Hai (Anna) Yan Ye, 48, was arrested on April 16 and has been charged with advertising sexual services, drug offences and firearms offences.

ALERT says warrants were obtained and searches carried out on three commercial properties and two homes:

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Seagull Massage at 1034 8 Ave. S.W.

128 Massage at 1935 37 St. S.W.

The One Massage Centre at 1919 31 St. S.E.

1100 block of Hidden Valley Drive

3100 block of 12 Ave. S.W.

Investigators also seized $15,000 in suspected proceeds of crime, a shotgun with ammunition and drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

ALERT says four suspected victims, believed to be immigrants who were exploited into the sex trade, were identified and provided with help.

“This has been a common trend that takes advantage of their unfamiliarity and vulnerability,” Staff Sgt. Gord MacDonald of ALERT’s human trafficking unit said.

ALERT says its investigation dates back to February 2023 when a tip was received about suspicious activity taking place at the since-closed Moonlight Massage, which was forced to close in December 2023, when the landlord identified illegal suites on the premises.

Ye was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions but ALERT says the investigation continues.

It is asking anyone with information about this, or any case involving suspected human trafficking offences, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.