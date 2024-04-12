Innisfil woman charged in human trafficking investigation after contacting victims: police

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police have charged an Innisfil woman in connection with a major human trafficking investigation.

Police arrested the woman for two counts of obstruction of justice and said one charge related to her contacting several human trafficking victims and witnesses involved in a human trafficking investigation dubbed Project Chameleon.

South Simcoe Police allege the accused attempted to influence an identified victim in the investigation.

Police say the accused also allegedly agreed to pay another identified victim in Project Chameleon a sum of money to become a surety for a man previously charged in the investigation, leading to the second charge.

The woman was released from custody on an undertaking with conditions and will appear in court on April 25th, 2024.

Police believe there could be additional witnesses and victims connected with the Innisfil woman and the man she was trying to help.

South Simcoe police ask anyone with information about them or who has had contact with either of the suspects to the South Simcoe Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-775-3311.

Their names have been released on the South Simcoe Police website.

Project Chameleon is an ongoing human trafficking investigation that the South Simcoe Police Service started in May of 2023. This investigation has resulted in the arrest of seven people who have been charged with human trafficking offences, offences relating to sexual services, and drug offences.

Police ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Victims of human trafficking that they may also seek assistance by contacting the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.