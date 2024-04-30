Heavy, wet snow leads to power outages, downed trees in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Several Calgary communities were dealing with power outages Tuesday morning, with “adverse weather conditions” to blame, according to Enmax.

Calgary and surrounding areas woke up to a fresh blanket of heavy, wet snow on Tuesday.

Power provider Enmax said adverse weather conditions were the cause of outages in several southeast Calgary neighbourhoods, with more than 1,000 customers affected.

Other outages occurred in all other quadrants of the city Tuesday, with those blackouts still under investigation as of 7:40 a.m.

Trees in areas of the city were also broken, due to the weight of the wet snow.

Good morning #Calgary! We had wild weather overnight as rain turned to heavy, wet snow with 60kph gusts. The first band of snow has passed, + we'll be cloudy this afternoon. Then heavy, wet snow + strong winds return tonight + into tmw, tapering off on Thur. #Alberta #YYC pic.twitter.com/SzsEXWSeNb — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) April 30, 2024

The precipitation started Monday night as rain and turned to snow. Snow was no longer falling in the city Tuesday morning.

Calgary remained under a special weather statement on Tuesday morning, with “significant snowfall” expected this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Snow in southwestern Alberta is expected to taper off Tuesday morning, but begin again in along the foothills Tuesday evening and spread to the east.

Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée said 20 to 30 centimetres of snow had fallen in the Bragg Creek and Canmore areas.

View image in full screen Broken branches on trees in Calgary on Tuesday due to heavy, wet snow. Global News

View image in full screen Heavy, wet snow in Calgary on Tuesday. Global News

View image in full screen Heavy, wet snow in Calgary on Tuesday. Global News