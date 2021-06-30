SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Money

Alberta’s COVID-19 bill more than $5B: finance minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2021 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'At last regular COVID-19 update, Dr. Hinshaw urges Albertans to continue to make ‘safe choices’ when restrictions lift' At last regular COVID-19 update, Dr. Hinshaw urges Albertans to continue to make ‘safe choices’ when restrictions lift
In her last regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health asked residents to get vaccinated, continue with good hand hygiene and weigh the benefits vs. the rewards of activities. Julia Wong has more from Dr. Deena Hinshaw's update.

New figures show Alberta’s fight against COVID-19 hit more than $5 billion by the end of the last fiscal year in March.

The money went toward continuing care, hospitals, testing, vaccine distribution, personal protective equipment, and grants and aid for businesses and workers.

Read more: Hinshaw urges Albertans to continue to make ‘safe choices’ when COVID-19 restrictions lift

The numbers are part of the final report on 2020-21 finances delivered by Finance Minister Travis Toews.

The year ended with a $17-billion deficit on $60 billion in spending.

Click to play video: 'Hinshaw reminds Albertans that it’s OK to be anxious about COVID-19 reopening' Hinshaw reminds Albertans that it’s OK to be anxious about COVID-19 reopening
Taxpayer-supported debt sat at $93 billion.

The report says the pandemic bludgeoned Alberta’s resource-based economy: real G-D-P fell by 8.2 per cent and unemployment rose to 11.4 per cent.

The province says better times appear to be on the horizon.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program has $10M price tag, so far

Oil prices are rising in the short term and multiple economic forecasts predict Alberta will lead the nation in economic growth in the coming months.

