Cleanup begins after fatal tornado damages up to 100 homes north of Montreal

Residents in Mascouche after taking stock of the extensive damage left behind from a tornado that swept through the suburb north of Montreal, leaving one person dead.

The tornado touched down in the area Monday afternoon as humidity, rain and thunderstorms descended on southern Quebec, prompting warnings from Environment Canada.

The weather event tore through the community, killing one man. The victim appeared to have taken refuge inside a shed when the tornado struck, according to police. Two other people were also injured.

Mayor Guillaume Tremblay says the city was caught off guard by the twister, but its emergency response plan was quickly put into action and worked well.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault described it as “extreme weather phenomenon” on social media.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” she wrote. “Our government teams are mobilized on the ground to come to the aid of the disaster victims and to support the municipal authorities.”

Quebec Premier François Legault also expressed his condolences, saying his thoughts are with the man’s family.

As of Tuesday morning, a city spokesperson confirmed that anywhere from 50 to 100 homes were affected by the tornado. At least one family was also assisted by the Red Cross.

The tornado downed trees and snapped electrical wires. As a result, Hydro-Québec had to cut power in some areas.

As of 9 a.m., electricity is still out for about 1,000 homes. City officials say power is expected to be restored to at least half of those residences by mid day.

View image in full screen A couple console each other as they survey the damage after a tornado touched down in Mascouche, Que., northeast of Montreal, Monday, June 21, 2021. Dozens of homes were damaged and one death has been confirmed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A cleanup is underway in the community, where emergency are clearing debris in affected areas and citizens are surveilling damage to their properties.

Some residents have already started repairs to their homes and roofs.

Environment Canada is expected to dispatch a specialist to the scene to examine the severity of the damage and get a better idea of the tornado’s strength.

