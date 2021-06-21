Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

As rain and humidity set in, Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: June 21, 2021' Global News Morning weather forecast: June 21, 2021
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

Heading outside? Better grab an umbrella.

Montreal and other parts of southern Quebec are in for a rainy Monday — and possibly thunder and lightning.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city and several other regions, including Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon,” the statement reads.

Read more: 9 children among 10 dead in crash amid Tropical Storm Claudette in Alabama

The public weather agency says that kind of watch is issued when thunderstorms could lead to large hail, high winds that prompt damage or heavy rainfall.

Trending Stories

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada warns.

Story continues below advertisement

Activities in the water may be “unsafe” due to high winds, it adds.

Aside from the rain and winds picking up throughout the day, Montreal is in for muggy weather.

The temperature will top 29 C, but the humidity will make it feel like 37 in the city, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday will bring some reprieve, though. The temperature is expected to hover around 17 C.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagMontreal weather tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagThunderstorm Watch tagMontreal thunderstorms tagMontreal storm watch tagSevere thunderstorm watch Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers