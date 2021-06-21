As rain and humidity set in, Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heading outside? Better grab an umbrella.

Montreal and other parts of southern Quebec are in for a rainy Monday — and possibly thunder and lightning.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city and several other regions, including Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain this afternoon,” the statement reads.

Read more: 9 children among 10 dead in crash amid Tropical Storm Claudette in Alabama

The public weather agency says that kind of watch is issued when thunderstorms could lead to large hail, high winds that prompt damage or heavy rainfall.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada warns.

Story continues below advertisement

Activities in the water may be “unsafe” due to high winds, it adds.

Aside from the rain and winds picking up throughout the day, Montreal is in for muggy weather.

The temperature will top 29 C, but the humidity will make it feel like 37 in the city, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday will bring some reprieve, though. The temperature is expected to hover around 17 C.