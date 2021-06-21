Menu

Man dies after tornado touchdown in Mascouche, northeast of Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 7:30 pm
Tornado touches down near Montreal, kills one
WATCH: A video shared on social media shows a tornado that touched Monday afternoon in Mascouche, roughly 45 km northeast of Montreal. Police say one person died after taking refuge in a shed when the tornado hit.

One man is dead after a tornado touched Monday afternoon in Mascouche, roughly 45 km northeast of Montreal.

Mascouche police spokesperson Marisa Curcio said the man appears to have taken refuge inside a shed when the tornado hit.

“It happened just before 4 p.m. in the Croissant Nelligan sector near Autoroute 25,” Curcio said.

Cleanup is underway in the community with emergency crews clearing debris in affected areas.

Read more: As rain and humidity set in, Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch

Mascouche Mayor Guillaume Tremblay took to Facebook urging people to avoid the area to allow crews to work unimpeded.

A media representative with the Red Cross told Global News that teams are being deployed to help some 50 to 100 people who have been displaced.

Environment Canada confirmed that a tornado had touched down in the area, but were unable to give specifics as to the tornadoes path, strength and length.

“We saw some video footage with debris flying around and a funnel cloud,” said meteorologist Steve Boily.

The weather agency had issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning warning of the possibility of tornadoes.

 

Montrealers prepare for the first heat wave of the season
Montrealers prepare for the first heat wave of the season – Jun 6, 2021
